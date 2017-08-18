Three more held by police investigating hit-and-run which injured girl, one

Three more men are being questioned by police in connection with a hit-and-run which left a one-year-old girl seriously hurt.

The collision, which also left the youngster's 17-year-old mother in hospital, happened in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday night.

Two of the men are aged 29 and 32 and were detained in Manchester on Thursday night.

A 23-year-old male was then arrested in Stoke on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man who was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon is still being questioned by Staffordshire Police.

A Volkswagen Jetta car which is believed to have been involved in the incident is currently being forensically examined.

The little girl and her mother, who were both left badly hurt in the hit-and-run, remain in serious but stable condition in hospital.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman urged witnesses or anyone with information about the collision in Waterloo Road to come forward.