Two men charged with murder after woman's body found in burning car

Two men have been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a burning car.

Emergency crews were called to a blaze in Success Road, Shiney Row, near Sunderland in the early hours of Tuesday.

They discovered the body of 29-year-old Quyen Ngoc Nguyen while they were extinguishing the blaze.

Northumbria Police said Stephen Unwin, 39, from Houghton-le-Spring, and William McFall, 50, from Blackpool, have been charged with murder.

Both men will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday.