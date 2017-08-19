British man hurt helping Finland attack victims says: 'I am not a hero'

A British man injured while helping victims of a suspected terror attack in Finland has said: "I am not a hero."

Two Finnish women were killed and seven people, including Hassan Zubier, were wounded in the knife rampage in the city of Turku, 90 miles west of the capital, Helsinki.

Mr Zubier, who is reportedly a Kent-born paramedic now living in Sweden, told Swedish newspaper the Expressen he was stabbed as he tried to help others, including a woman who died in his arms.

But he told the BBC: "I am not a hero. I did what I was trained for. I did my best and more."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokeswoman said: "Our staff have offered support to a British man following an incident in Finland."

Four Finns, an Italian and a Swede were also injured in the attack, which Finland's Security Intelligence Service said was "a likely terror act".

Police said the suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum-seeker, who was shot by officers and arrested, appeared to have targeted women.

Four other Moroccans have been arrested.