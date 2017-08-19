British man hurt in Finland knife attack with suspected terror motive

A British man was injured in a suspected terror attack in Finland, the Government has confirmed.

Two Finnish citizens were killed in the knife attack, while the injured included an Italian, a Swede and a UK citizen, local police said.

The British man is believed to have sustained minor injuries during the incident in the city of Turku, 90 miles west of the capital, Helsinki.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokeswoman said: "Our staff have offered support to a British man following an incident in Finland."

A tweet sent by the British Embassy in Helsinki said: "We have been in touch with the British National and offered consular support."

The suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen whose identity is known to police, was shot by officers and arrested.

Police said he is being investigated for murder with possible terrorist intent.

Four other men have been arrested, while an international warrant has been issued for another suspect.