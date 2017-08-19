Car park wall collapse leaves vehicles on building's edge

A wall at a car park has collapsed leaving vehicles hanging in mid-air.

The collapse took place overnight when part of a wall came away at the NCP Nottingham City car park in Cumberland Place shortly after 4am.

A Nottingham Police spokesman said the wall had "fell off" and road closures are in place, while structural engineers are at the scene assessing the structure.

There were no injuries or vehicles damaged as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for NCP said: "An incident has occurred during the night at our Nottingham City car park, where a part of the front facia of the building has fallen and is blocking the entrance/exit of the car park.

"No one has been injured and no vehicle has been damaged. The fire service and police are working with NCP and the site remains closed until it is safe to re-open.

"We apologise profusely for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers parked with us, and to customers arriving to park with us today.

"We have staff on site who are communicating and helping any customers who have cars inside the building.

"We have structural engineers on site also and are working with the relevant parties to make sure that the car park will re-open only when it is safe to do so."