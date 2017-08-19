Midweek Lotto jackpot to be £5.3m after top prize rolls over

Wednesday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £5.3 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 55, 52, 25, 46, 12, 39 and the bonus number was 03.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, but 49 ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £1,621 each.

Some 3,426 people matched four numbers to win £149 and 82,410 matched three numbers to win £25.

No-one scooped the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot or the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 28, 04, 16, 18, 35 and the Thunderball number was 02.