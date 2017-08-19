Second man charged with murder over body in Manchester woods

A second man has been charged with murder after a body was found in Manchester woodland.

Jiri Ullman, 52, sustained multiple serious injuries before he was discovered in Ten Acres Lane, Newton Heath, on Tuesday August 8.

Greater Manchester Police said Miroslav Kolman, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Another man, Josef Janda, 57, of Kenyon Lane, Moston, was previously charged with murder and has appeared in court.