Two men charged after heroin worth £1.2m found with suitcase of cash in raids

Two men have been charged after heroin with a street value of £1.2 million and a suitcase full of cash were seized in a string of raids in Merseyside.

Officers found 12kg of the drug and around £500,000 during a search of a property in the Thatto Heath area of St Helens.

Images released by police show blocks of heroin and a black suitcase stuffed with bundles of notes.

Lawrence Flaherty, 52, from Thatto Heath, was charged with money laundering and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Peter Byrne, 56, was charged with money laundering after officers seized around £30,000 from a car following a search of one of two addresses in Huyton.

Merseyside Police said both are being held in custody before they appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Adult Remand Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Nick Hughes, from TITAN, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) said: "TITAN is committed to tackling the blight of drugs on our streets and has already had many successes in disrupting the supply of drugs across the North West.

"We will continue, with the support of police forces across the North West, to target those involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs and put them behind bars."