Boy, 10, seriously injured in 'horrific' motorcycle hit-and-run

A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured in hospital after being knocked down by a motorcycle in a "horrific" hit-and-run.

The child was using a pedestrian crossing in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh on Saturday evening when he was struck by the bike, which then failed to stop.

Police Scotland said a number of motorbikes were seen driving dangerously in the area around the same time, and they have stepped up patrols to reassure locals.

The crash happened about 6.35pm at the crossing to the east of Drylaw Police Station on Ferry Road, officers said.

The boy was then taken by ambulance to the city's Royal Hospital for Sick Children and the driver fled the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger said: "This is a horrific collision which has left a young boy seriously injured.

"The boy was crossing the pedestrian crossing on the green man when he was struck by the motorcycle and knocked to the ground sustaining what are described as serious injuries.

"The motorcyclist drove on with no apparent thought for the horrific injuries sustained by the young boy in the collision.

"We are carrying out door-to-door and other inquiries into this collision, and also in relation to other reports in the immediate area of incidents of dangerous and reckless driving by motorcyclists around this time."

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the dangerous driving of the other motorcycles to call them.

Police are also asking for anyone who has recorded video footage of the incident or its aftermath, or of the motorcycles being driven in an anti-social manner in the north-west of Edinburgh, to contact them.

Inspector John Elliot said: "Police Scotland has increased patrols in the Drylaw area in order to provide reassurance to the local community and to ensure there is no repeat of this anti-social behaviour.

"These patrols will be visible in the coming days. I would urge anyone who may have any concerns, or information which might help us, to approach any of our patrols in the area where they can speak with the officers themselves."