William and Harry pay tribute to mother with Diana statue at former home

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will pay tribute to their mother with a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales erected in the grounds of her former home.

William and Harry have said that, with the passing of the years, the time is appropriate to "recognise her positive impact'' both at home and abroad with the monument at Kensington Palace.

The artwork is just one of a number of tributes being made to Diana to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, which falls on August 31.

On Diana's birthday - July 1 - a private service to re-dedicate her grave was attended by her close relatives the Spencer family, William, Kate and Harry and the Cambridges' children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiated at the service conducted in the grounds of Althorp House, the Spencer family home, where the Princess is buried on an island in an ornamental lake known as The Oval.

The Diana Award - a charity established to promote the Princess's belief in the positive power of young people - is staging a year-long celebration of her qualities of kindness, compassion and service.

William and Harry made their first joint appearance at an event run by the Diana Award when in May they presented the organisation's inaugural Legacy Award, which celebrates their mother's memory.

During the St James's Palace ceremony William said Diana still inspires "countless acts of compassion and bravery'' as 20 young people from across the globe were recognised for their efforts creating positive social change in their communities.

The Diana Award has also launched the My True Selfie app to encourage young people to project an honest undoctored image of themselves.

It also features words and emojis that sum up their personality.

Diana's statue will be erected, possibly later this year, in a place she knew well - the public gardens of her former home Kensington Palace.

The royal brothers said in January when the project was announced: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

"Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.''

Diana's sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale is a member of the six-strong committee tasked with commissioning and privately raising funds for the creation of the statue.

Also a member is Julia Samuel, a godparent of Prince George who was a close friend of the Princess.

Another tribute to Diana is a new memorial garden, named the White Garden, which has opened at Kensington Palace.

It features white flowers and foliage inspired by memories of Diana's life, style and image, such as her white ''Elvis'' Catherine Walker dress.