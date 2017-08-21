London Fire Brigade Commissioner sought counselling after Grenfell Tower blaze

London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton has revealed she received counselling after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Ms Cotton told LBC radio she had sought professional help but admitted she had not "really stopped yet" due to ongoing fire safety concerns sparked by the high-rise blaze, which killed at least 80.

She said the mental health of her firefighters was "really key", adding that she was trying to process the "overwhelming sense of responsibility" she had felt when they were battling flames inside the burning tower.

Speaking to presenter Nick Ferrari she said: "There's a lot of work that needs to be done going forward to make sure that something terrible like this this never happens again, so for me, I feel a responsibility for my firefighters.

"Their mental health and well-being has been really key for me and we've been doing a massive amount of work from that. At some point, I will stop myself.

"I have been having counselling myself because it's really important that it's something that people need to talk about and work through to try and stop them having problems in the future."

More than 250 firefighters tackled the June 14 blaze, which Scotland Yard said had started in a faulty Hotpoint fridge-freezer.

She said it was "OK not to be OK" adding: "the important thing is to keep talking about it, to seek professional help, to talk about it amongst your colleagues because, you know, it will be something that will affect people long into the future".