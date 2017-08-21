Targeted support proposed for struggling GP trainees

Struggling GP trainees are to be offered "targeted" support under proposals confirmed by health officials.

GP trainees who previously failed to complete entry requirements to attain GP registration are to be given "targeted training and support", Health Education England (HEE) confirmed.

Aspiring GPs must attend medical school, undertake foundation training and then have GP speciality training before taking a series of examinations - including a virtual role play consultation and a multiple choice questionnaire.

These tests, as well as a workplace-based assessment, are required for the Membership of the Royal College of General Practitioners (MRCGP) qualification.

In exceptional circumstances, those who have failed to pass the Clinical Skills Assessment or Applied Knowledge Test on four previous attempts are permitted a fifth go.

HEE proposals would see those who have failed one of these tests in the current time frame given "targeted GP training".

The proposals would require a change in the current number of attempts currently permitted by the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), HEE said.

During the consultation process, the RCGP expressed concerns that allowing doctors to re-sit exams repeatedly, increases the chance of a "random pass", which poses a risk to patient safety.

But HEE stressed that it is not proposing unlimited re-sits, but that it is proposing increased support before a resit.

It said that its proposals would enable the re-entry to training for those who were progressing in training but were unable to pass one part out of three for the MRCGP qualification in the time permitted.

HEE said that the s tandards of the MRCGP are "well proven and will be maintained".

Commenting on the announcement, Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "The College's number one priority is, and always will be, patient safety. General practice is under intense resource and workforce pressures, and we desperately need more family doctors practising in the UK, but not through the back door, and not at the expense of the trust and confidence patients have in their GP.

"We estimate that around 250 candidates could be eligible for Targeted GP Training according to these proposals - that is those who have passed their Workplace Based Assessment, but have failed either the Applied Knowledge Test or Clinical Skills Assessment the maximum number of times, between 2010-2016.

"Compared to the thousands more GPs we need in the workforce, this is a modest number and it is important that we do not generate false hope for these 'targeted' candidates, as these proposed new measures would not guarantee their success.

"The College is open to any proposal that intends to safely increase the number of GPs practising in UK general practice - and we have co-operated fully and positively with HEE and others throughout this consultation process. But important recommendations from the College, such as a set time frame for the proposals, are not outlined clearly enough in this report, and will need to be addressed.

"The MRCGP assessment is a world-renowned, robust - and fair and lawful - exam that ensures GP trainees have all the skills necessary to go on to practise independently as family doctors in all four nations of the UK, and in doing so, it keeps our patients safe.

"Making changes to the assessment process is something we are open to - indeed, we have commissioned our own independent review of the MRCGP, which is currently under way. But change should not be taken lightly - and must be in the context of patient safety and evidence, not meeting targets."

The proposals will also see doctors in other fields offered an easier route into general practice.

HEE's Professor Simon Gregory said: "We are very grateful to the many people and organisations that responded to our consultation. The resulting amended proposals which we publish today offer a number of routes to support doctors to enter and successfully complete GP training whilst maintaining the gold standard of MRCGP as exit criteria. In particular, this would help doctors who are progressing in training but not able to do so sufficiently in the time allowed."

Dr Krishna Kasaraneni, workforce lead for the British Medical Association's GP Committee, said: "There are a number of reasons why some trainees may fail their exams and the current system and time limits unfairly disadvantage some of the more diverse groups of doctors.

"It would be pointless to simply increase the number of attempts without targeted support. While it is important that the bar for qualifying as a GP remains at an appropriate level, doctors who have been unsuccessful in their assessments should be supported to re-apply for further training to help them to become independent practitioners in the future."