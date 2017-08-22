Girl, 10, managed to fight off sex attacker who targeted her in woodland

A 10-year-old girl managed to fight back and escape from a sex attacker who assaulted her as she walked in woodland.

The youngster was sexually assaulted in the woods which run next to Foxwarren in Claygate, Surrey, on August 17.

Police have released an e-fit of the man who attacked her who is described as an Asian male of 40 to 45 years old, 6ft 1in tall with a stocky build.

He had collar-length black hair, a full black beard and was wearing blue jogging bottoms, possibly with a Chelsea football club logo on, and a grey or white T shirt.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "The girl managed to kick the man and he ran off.

"He was seen by witnesses running along Stevens Lane in Claygate in the direction of Woodstock Lane towards Chessington."

Detective Constable Helen Flower said: "I'd like to reassure the community that we're making every effort to identify this man as quickly as we can.

"We have stepped up our presence in the area to provide reassurance and our specialist officers are working closely with the girl to support her."