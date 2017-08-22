'Tears never far away' for Manchester bomb victim's mother

The mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett has said "the tears are never far away" following his death.

Figen Murray, who had been a therapist for more than 20 years, told the BBC she has been unable to work following the attack.

Her son, a 29-year-old PR manager and Coronation Street superfan, was one of 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert.

Speaking three months on from the atrocity, Ms Murray said: "The tears are never far away really.

"Suddenly you catch yourself thinking 'Oh my gosh, Martyn would have loved this - oh, it's a shame he isn't there'."

Ms Murray said she is "damaged" by the events of May 22 and, while she has now decided to seek mental health support, she feels she will never be able to return to work as a therapist.

She said: "I don't think with what happened to me that I'll ever be in a position to offer psychological support to anybody else because I think I'm so damaged through this."