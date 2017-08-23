Communities hit by floods as storms batter Ireland's north

The north of Ireland has been battered by heavy rain as violent storms triggered numerous flooding incidents.

The downpours swept in from the Atlantic Ocean, hitting Co Donegal before moving across Northern Ireland during Tuesday evening.

Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued yellow rain warnings for the northern half of the island.

Between 7pm and 11pm firefighters in Northern Ireland responded to 60 flooding incidents.

A number of people were rescued from cars caught in the sudden floods and p olice issued a warning to all road users to exercise caution in the hazardous conditions.

Late on Tuesday night, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesman said: "Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are continuing to deal with a large number of flood related incidents across the province as a result of localised heavy rainfall.

"A considerable number of these incidents have occurred in the west of the province.

"NIFRS has carried out a number of rescues of persons trapped in vehicles in flood water and we would advise all road users to exercise extreme caution overnight."

Across the border on the Inishowen peninsula in north Donegal, roads turned into rivers of water as rain battered the area.