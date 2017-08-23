How supermarket shoppers can be 'tricked' into consuming fewer calories

Supermarkets could "trick" customers into buying fewer calories by making small and unannounced changes to the recipes of own-brand products, a study suggests.

So-called silent product reformulations, where supermarkets do not notify consumers explicitly, could be a promising strategy to help the population towards a lower calorie intake, researchers at the University of Copenhagen said.

Researchers analysed the reformulation of eight own-brand products - mayonnaise, fruit yoghurt, pumpkin seed rye bread, toasting buns, yoghurt bread, carrot buns, whole-grain rolls, and chocolate muesli - by a Danish retail chain between March 2013 and 2014, which involved updating nutrition labels but not announcing the changes to customers.

They found that for six of the products, the overall number of calories sold in the category fell by up to 7% after the changes were made.

Some costumers swapped reformulated rye bread and chocolate cereal for higher-calorie alternatives, but the positive effect of the reformulation outweighed substitutions for the majority of products, the study, published in the International Journal of Behavioural Nutrition and Physical Activity, concluded.

The researchers also found that the impact of the reformulations on the retailer's sales turnover was "very small", suggesting that the cost could be relatively low for supermarkets.

Professor Jorgen Dejgaard Jensen, lead author of the study, said: "Silent product reformulation may not achieve dramatic reductions in the population's calorie intake, but there seems to be little doubt that it can reduce calorie intake, and that it can do so at a relatively low cost.

"Food manufacturers are continuously developing and marketing new 'low-calorie', 'low-fat' or 'low-sugar' varieties of processed food products.

"However, the health promotion potential of more 'silent' product reformulation has been largely ignored in research.

"Our findings suggest that silent reformulation of own-brand products can be effective in reducing calorie consumption by consumers."

Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, said: "Subtle changes to our food and drinks can make them healthier, without us even noticing.

"We've seen this work with salt, we are seeing it work with sugar and we expect to see similar results from our calorie reduction programme starting next year."