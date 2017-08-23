Theresa May: Council did not respond quickly enough after Grenfell Tower fire

Theresa May has admitted flaws in the response to the Grenfell Tower tragedy as she confirmed that the organisation responsible for the high-rise block was being stripped of responsibility for the estate where it is located.

The Prime Minister was invited to meet survivors and residents of the west London tower block privately on Tuesday night to discuss concerns over the handling of the aftermath of the fire, which killed more than 80 people.

Mrs May told residents that Kensington and Chelsea Council "did not respond quickly enough after the fire" and said the Tenant Management Organisation would be removed from managing the block, Downing Street said.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister acknowledged residents' concerns about the culture of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) and the Tenant Management Organisation (TMO).

"She confirmed that the TMO will be removed from the management of the Lancaster West (Grenfell Tower) estate and she recognised that the council did not respond quickly enough after the fire.

"She agreed that it was important that the council listen to and respond to the issues residents face about the support and information they were receiving, including from key workers and housing officers."

Mrs May described a meeting with victims of the disaster as "very dignified" and said residents were "pleased" that the organisation responsible for managing the building is being stripped of its involvement.

The Prime Minister was criticised for initially failing to meet survivors when she went to the site of the tragedy and was booed during a later visit.

Speaking during a visit to Guildford, Mrs May said: "It was a very good meeting last night, it was very dignified, a very respectful meeting, and obviously people did have concerns that they were raising and I was pleased that I was able to tell them - because the Tenant Management Organisation is one of the issues that residents have been very concerned about - I was able to tell them that the Tenant Management Organisation will no longer have responsibility for the Lancaster West housing estate.

"People were pleased to hear that."

After the meeting with around 60 or 70 residents, Mrs May spoke to the council leader to pass on the concerns raised.

She expressed her support for the independent probe into the disaster, led by retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which has come under criticism for failing to consider the broader social and political issues raised by the tragedy.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn recently wrote to Mrs May, raising fears that the probe's focus was to "avoid criticism" for Government policy failures "rather than secure justice for Grenfell survivors".

Her spokesman said: "The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the independence of the inquiry, including on questions about how it was run.

"She reiterated that any resident who wanted to take part would be able to and that the Government would fund any legal representation required.

"She explained that while the judge had not proposed including wider questions related to social housing within the terms of reference, the Government recognised that these should be taken forward elsewhere and had asked the housing minister Alok Sharma to begin this by holding conversations with social housing tenants across the country."