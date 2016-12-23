Kodi Lyons-Foster enjoying time at Guernsey FC

HE HAS played for his country and been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and now Bristol City, but Kodi Lyons-Foster admits in an exclusive interview that Guernsey FC is playing an important part in his development.

HE HAS played for his country and been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and now Bristol City, but Kodi Lyons-Foster admits in an exclusive interview that Guernsey FC is playing an important part in his development.

The 20-year-old centre-back will make his third appearance for the Green Lions on Boxing Day as part of a short-term loan agreement with Bristol City, where he is in his first season with the Championship club.

Having signed at Ashton Gate last summer, he is now benefitting from a spell of clean health, having been previously frustrated through injuries.

‘In the last couple of years, I broke my fibula and then, at the start of 2016, I did my medial knee ligaments, so those were both long-term injuries,’ he explained.

‘Because of my injury at the time, Aston Villa didn’t offer me a new contract last summer and Bristol City showed interest in me and I liked the look of the club, so I signed.

‘The main thing in the early part of this season was to settle quickly at the club in the area – which I have – and to remain injury-free for a longer spell.

‘At the moment I have done that, am enjoying my football right now and probably having the best season of my career so far, having played about 25 games for Bristol City’s under-23s.’