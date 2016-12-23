facebook icon twitter icon
Kodi Lyons-Foster enjoying time at Guernsey FC

HE HAS played for his country and been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and now Bristol City, but Kodi Lyons-Foster admits in an exclusive interview that Guernsey FC is playing an important part in his development.

The 20-year-old centre-back will make his third appearance for the Green Lions on Boxing Day as part of a short-term loan agreement with Bristol City, where he is in his first season with the Championship club.

Having signed at Ashton Gate last summer, he is now benefitting from a spell of clean health, having been previously frustrated through injuries.

‘In the last couple of years, I broke my fibula and then, at the start of 2016, I did my medial knee ligaments, so those were both long-term injuries,’ he explained.

‘Because of my injury at the time, Aston Villa didn’t offer me a new contract last summer and Bristol City showed interest in me and I liked the look of the club, so I signed.

‘The main thing in the early part of this season was to settle quickly at the club in the area – which I have – and to remain injury-free for a longer spell.

‘At the moment I have done that, am enjoying my football right now and probably having the best season of my career so far, having played about 25 games for Bristol City’s under-23s.’

  • The full interview with Lyons-Foster is in Friday's Guernsey Press

