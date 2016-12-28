No wins in 21 away games throughout 2016

TONY VANCE expressed his disappointment at ‘giving away’ three second-half goals as Guernsey FC suffered another away day defeat.

Boxing Day’s 5-2 reverse at Ryman South leaders Dorking Wanderers means that the Green Lions are win-less on the road throughout the entirety of 2016 – a run stretching back 21 league games.

They promised much at Dorking, though, leading 2-1 at half-time after the hosts had missed two penalties, but were blown away in the second half at Westhumble.

Amid the frustration, manager Vance was also able to find positives ahead of two home games in four days for his side, starting on Friday night.

‘At 2-1 up at half-time you think you are well set up but we are not naive enough to think we were not going to have an onslaught in the second half,’ he said.

‘Frustratingly, we gave them three goals, which was disappointing to be honest and it let them straight back in the game.

‘We are in trouble after that really, so that is probably the only disappointment for me.

‘I was really pleased at half-time because the guys took about the game approach fantastically well and, while we let them back in it, I thought we were pretty worthy of at least being in the game still at the break.’