Andrews set to make his home debut for GFC

HEAVY fog put paid to his and Guernsey FC’s hopes on Friday night, but Jake Andrews will belatedly make his Footes Lane debut this afternoon.

The adverse weather conditions that hampered much of the UK south-east in the closing days of 2016 affected GFC’s scheduled opponents Corinthian-Casuals.

Due to travel to the island late on Friday afternoon for their Ryman South clash, they suffered a series of delays that eventually resulted in the postponement of the eagerly-awaited clash.

It meant that despite Kodi Lyons-Foster and Andrews both being in the island ready, the Bristol City loan pair were unable to make their home bows for the Green Lions.

Not that Andrews has to wait long, though, as he will finally get an opportunity against South Park today.

The expiry date of Lyons-Foster’s loan mean he is unable to play today, but Andrews is still registered and GFC manager Tony Vance is excited.

‘It is a big shame that the game was called off on Friday because the supporters were really excited and the grandstand was sold out, which proves that,’ he said.

‘But already the Bristol lads have had the desired effect on the squad and made it clear now that because of the numbers we have fit and available, you have to work for your shirt, rather than just have it given.’

Today’s match kicks off at 2pm.

More in Monday’s Guernsey Press.

GFC squad

Jordan Kelly, Simon Geall, Alex Le Prevost, Jamie Dodd, Josh Steel, Angus Mackay, Thomas Dodds, Ryan-Zico Black, Tom de la Mare, Charlton Gauvain, Matt Loaring, Liam Mahon, Jake Andrews, Robbie Legg, Marc McGrath and Dave Rihoy.