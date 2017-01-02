County 2nd XI spot could open up for keeper Martin

AFTER a successful tour to South Africa with the county’s academy side, Jason Martin is targeting regular Sussex 2nd XI cricket next summer.

The 21-year-old Guernsey wicket-keeper was part of a 15-man Sussex Academy squad which made the three-week trip to Cape Town to play a number of 50-over and three-day matches.

While it took him some time to get going after missing the opening two of those, Martin responded with a succession of tidy performances, both with the bat and behind the stumps.

Batting primarily at No. 5, he got in regularly despite the tough bowler-friendly conditions, but could not convert any of his innings beyond a best score of 38.

It meant he finished with a tour average of exactly 23 from his eight innings.

He was also behind the stumps in six of the seven matches he played and, across 300-plus overs, he did not concede a single bye or drop a catch.

Reflecting on his time in South Africa, Martin was pleased with what he learned and also with the way he performed.