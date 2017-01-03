Nervy Green Lions fluff New Year lines

TONY VANCE believes that ‘nervousness’ played a part as an inept Guernsey FC were beaten on home soil for the fourth time this season.

South Park left Footes Lane with a deserved 3-1 victory yesterday afternoon to add further Ryman South woe to the struggling Green Lions.

Jake Andrews’ goal on his home debut was not enough as Joe Jackson’s double and Dale Burgess won it for the visitors, who are safely in mid-table.

It is a different story for GFC and their manager Vance, whose side remain five points above the relegation zone after Chatham Town were beaten 3-0 at Cray Wanderers.

However, four away games in the next five mean that January could yet be the defining month of the campaign for the Sarnians – in the wrong possible way.

‘It is a massive month for us and we haven’t started it well at all, so we will wait and see now what mentality the players have in the coming weeks,’ explained Vance.

‘We can’t complain about the result today, we got what we deserved, because we didn’t create chances to score goals and then made errors at the other end to concede two goals.’