Guernsey Raiders look for impressive double over title-chasing Westcome Park

DOING the double over the team Jordan Reynolds sees as the best in the division, would be a magnificent achievement says the Raiders head coach ahead of a home clash with Westcombe Park.

Since Raiders heroically beat Westcombe 12-10 at the start of the season, the Guernsey side have slipped off their hot early-season pace while the team from Blackheath have forced their way into the promotion reckoning in National Three London and South East and sit third, eight points off the leaders Tonbridge Juddians.

But that lead would be halved had Westcombe reversed their 22-25 defeat to ‘TJs’ in the final round of 2016 and in Reynolds’ eyes tomorrow’s opponents have the edge on everyone.

For that reason he is relieved to be able to name his strongest squad for some time.

It is a squad that welcomes back Luke Jones, Matt Thomas, Luke Skovronek and Luke Sayer, although only the first two start.