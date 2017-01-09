CI Sports Awards 2016 shortlists announced

THE shortlisted nominees for the Channel Islands Sports Awards 2016 have been announced today with just less than three weeks for the public to vote for The Betway Sports Personality of the Year 2016.

There are four strong Channel Islands contenders for the top award with Guernsey athlete Cameron Chalmers being joined by Sark Olympian dressage rider Carl Hester, Jersey Reds rugby captain Alex Rae and Caesarean tennis player Scott Clayton.

It has also been revealed that Guernsey’s own tennis star, Heather Watson, will become only the second recipient of the Champion of Sport Award – following in the footsteps of Andy Priaulx – in recognition of her Wimbledon mixed doubles title.

The shortlist for the LRD Team of the Year comprises the Guernsey Men’s Hockey Team, the Jersey Cricket Team and the CI Tennis Team while the Rising Star shortlist includes three Sarnians in athlete Alastair Chalmers, cricketer Will Fazakerley and footballer Maya Le Tissier who are joined by Jersey netballer Tallula Norman.

The Coach of the Year Award 2016 will be awarded to an exceptional coach from a strong shortlist including Guernsey Ladies Rugby coach Chris Griffiths, Jersey Athletic rugby coach Myles Landick, Guernsey Hockey coach Andy Whalley and Jersey Cricket coach Neil MacRae.

Also to be awarded on the night will be the Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award and the Judges’ Award for Achievement.

The Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year contenders

Cameron Chalmers

Europe’s fastest teenager over 400m in 2016, Cameron Chalmers produced when it really mattered. He flew through county, university, and national championships in a breakthrough year which led him all the way to the IAAF World U20 Championships in Poland. There, on the world stage, Chalmers ran a personal best 46.51 in a performance which will have GB’s senior athletes looking over their shoulders.

Carl Hester

Sark’s Carl Hester was an integral part of the British dressage team which claimed silver at the Olympics in Rio. He finished the year by winning the freestyle and dressage at the London International Horse Show, but his personal achievements are just a small part of why he is such a celebrated figure in equestrian circles. Hester’s guidance continues to help teammate and Rio gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin redefine the sport.

Scott Clayton

Scott Clayton achieved a career-high singles ranking this year, but it is in doubles where he is really excelling. He ends 2016 on a streak which has seen him win the last nine doubles tournaments he has entered, success which is moving him in the direction of a Wimbledon appearance. It is Clayton’s most successful season yet and, in the most challenging of sports to break through, it will be have been his most satisfying.

Alex Rae

In the first half of 2016 Jersey Reds skipper Alex Rae demonstrated the leadership qualities which had been recognised from the moment he arrived at St Peter, inspiring his side to a best-ever league finish and a first British & Irish Cup semi-final. Rae retired at the end of the season and in the latter part of the year, the now-forwards coach, showed his total commitment to the club’s cause, returning to action to bolster an injury-ravaged Reds squad.

Islanders can vote for their favourite by phone using the following numbers:

CAMERON CHALMERS – CALL 0845 60655 01

SCOTT CLAYTON – CALL 0845 60655 02

CARL HESTER – CALL 0845 60655 03

ALEX RAE – CALL 0845 60655 04

Votes cost 5p plus your network access charge. Please check costs with your network operator before dialling. A maximum of 20 calls from a phone number will be accepted. Lines are open from 1800 hours on Wednesday 11 January 2016 and close as announced during the live broadcast of the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards on Thursday 26 January.

Voting Terms and Conditions can be found at itv.com/terms