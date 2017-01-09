PUBLISHED: January 9, 2017 2:37 pm Guernsey Ladies 26, Ashford 0

STRANGE as it might seem given the scoreline, this was a below par effort by Chris Griffiths’ side. He thought so anyway.

The Guernsey coach was disappointed that his hard-working girls had failed to achieve the target of a bonus-point win, the home side ending the lunchtime engagement one score short of the required five tries for an extra point which, come the season’s end, may be crucial at the top of NC South East South One.

‘It was not our finest hour,’ admitted Griffiths, as he stood on the touch line at the final whistle watching the two sides join forces for a group picture posed for in the true spirit of the game.

Guernsey four tries had come via Vicki Rang, Anneka Saunders and two from Hannah McLennan.