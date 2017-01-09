Guernsey Raiders 25, Westcombe Park 16

THE Christmas break certainly did not interrupt the momentum Guernsey Raiders had built in December.

Their final home game of 2016 produced the nine-try rout of Guildford that won Jordan Reynolds’ men the First Names Performance of the Month Award and, although in a very different way, victory over promotion-hunting Westcombe Park at Footes Lane on Saturday was just as impressive.

Against one of the most streetwise sides in National Three London & South-East, the Raiders’ management of the game was absolutely outstanding and the result was no more than they deserved.

‘We had plans in place, we knew what we wanted to do, we had three training sessions during the week leading up to the game and it worked,’ said a delighted Reynolds in a mood totally in contrast to the gloomy, damp and miserable weather that made ball handling particularly tricky.

‘In the first half we were a little shaky at first and it was about finding our feet, but generally our game management and the way we were able to work out the areas to win this game was brilliant.’

Guernsey’s points came through tries from Ned Brown, Owen Thomas and Jason Batiste, with Thomas adding two conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.