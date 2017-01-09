Vance happy with 'near-perfect' away display

TONY VANCE hailed his side’s ‘near-perfect away performance’ as Guernsey FC came home with a 0-0 draw from Horsham on Saturday.

A first clean sheet away from home in 13 months provided the backbone to just the third Ryman South point on the road this season for the Green Lions.

And with rivals Chatham Town being pegged back late on to draw 4-4 with Chipstead, it means they maintain their five-point cushion on the relegation zone.

The only regret from manager Vance was that his side did not walk away with all three points.

‘It was a near-perfect away performance, with the only thing missing that we couldn’t get the goal to get the win we definitely deserved,’ he said.

‘We set up to invite Horsham onto us and hit them on the counter-attack, which we did very well, but just couldn’t take one of the opportunities we created.

‘There were seven clear-cut chances that we created and I think they had three, so we did enough to win the game but it just didn’t fall for us.

‘Our best chance was after Paris [Pereira] came on and he did brilliantly to set up Jake [Andrews], but their keeper made a good save.

‘What’s most pleasing from my point of view is that things we have worked on in training for six months now were implemented well and we now have plenty to build on.’

GFC finished the game with 10 men after Angus Mackay was sent off in stoppage time, meaning he will miss this Saturday’s trip to Sittingbourne.