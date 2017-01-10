Weekend’s results boost Panthers' promotion ambitions

SUNDAY could hardly have gone any better for Saffery Panthers.

As expected, they did their bit to keep their own promotion bid on track with a comfortable win and then learned that other Division Three South results had gone their way, too.

The Sarnian side would already have been happy with their own efforts in their 46-33 success at MSN and their grins will have become even wider when told that all three of their closest play-off rivals had slipped up.

While the 39-39 stalemate between Meon and Sussex Lightning may not be a huge surprise given both side’s form, Woodley’s 50-42 defeat at struggling Trinity Oxford certainly was.

It all means that Panthers have consolidated third position and now have a four-point advantage, while closing the gap to second-placed Meon to five.

Things get a whole lot tougher for Panthers next up, though, as in 12 days’ time they travel to league leaders Sussex NRG Pumas, who have won every match.

‘It was an almost-perfect weekend in terms of other results, but we feel that where we finish is in our hands, so it’s up to us to make sure we continue this good form,’ said Panthers joint-coach James Robert.