Jack's potential identified

JACK ENGLISH has set his sights on medals in all three road events at the Gotland 2017 NatWest Island Games after receiving the latest boost in his promising career.

The talented Guernsey cyclist has been selected as one of 36 riders to join the Dave Rayner Fund this year.

The charity supports under-23 riders with ambitions of embarking on a professional career.

English was one of thousands of young applicants back in October and this week it was announced that he has made the final shortlist.

It is a significant achievement for the young Sarnian, who will be leaving the island in early February to join his Asfra Racing Team in Belgium.

‘This is a good start and will certainly enable me to do more of the races I want to do,’ said English, although he admits he still has a shortfall of funds to compete in many of the national races in the UK.

‘Despite the support of the Dave Rayner Fund, I am also seeking a personal sponsor to enable me to remain in Belgium and travel to the UK for a number of national races during 2017.’

As well as his targets for the Island Games, the 19-year-old also hopes to qualify for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.