PUBLISHED: January 14, 2017 4:18 pm Guernsey Raiders 39, Shelford 30

GUERNSEY RAIDERS moved into the top five in National Three London & South-East this afternoon with a bonus-point win at Footes Lane.

All the home side's five tries came in the first half as they opened up a 36-13 lead. Luke Sayer scored twice to add to scores from Sam Steventon, Nick Merrien and Luke Jones, who was the hosts' outstanding performer.

Owen Thomas, leading the side once again in the absence of Lewis Hillier who is likely to return from injury away to Dorking next week, kicked the remaining 14 points for Raiders.

'One of the biggest problems for us was being up by so many points at half-time and we sat back in the second half, but we will take the win and that puts us into fifth,' said Raiders coach Jordan Reynolds.