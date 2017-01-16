North put the champagne on ice

BARRING a dramatic loss of form, the FNB Priaulx League title is going to keep its chocolate-and-blue ribbons and stay at Northfield.

North, the defending champions, moved nine points clear with a game in hand as they hit back from two down to beat closest rivals Rovers 3-2 at a windy Port Soif on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Mollet hit a 30-yard screamer to win the day and at the final whistle Rovers coach Jez Robin hoisted a metaphorical white flag when he said: ‘It will be over now. I can’t see them slipping up.’

Robin’s team came into the game knowing that probably nothing less than three wins over Will Woodford’s side would be enough to possibly lift their first Priaulx title and when they led 2-0 at the break, the dream was still alive.

But with the wind now at their backs North levelled through a Nigel Hutton brace before Mollet settled matters with a brilliant late strike.