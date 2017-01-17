facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Cochrane answers Vance's SOS call

ALREADY a daunting-enough task, Guernsey FC will have to try to upset Hythe Town tonight without either Alex Le Prevost or captain Jamie Dodd.

Cochrane
Sam Cochrane. (Picture by ESA Photos)

Neither of Tony Vance’s first-choice centre-back pairing are able to travel to the Ryman South high-flyers and in the case of Le Prevost, it is looking like a long lay-off.

While Dodd’s absence is due to family reasons and just for one game, Le Prevost has potentially suffered a recurrence of a previous long-term hip injury and is currently awaiting a trip to Exeter for an MRI scan.

‘To have both of them out is without question a huge blow and especially for a tough game like this where we already have a very fresh, youthful-looking group.

‘Thankfully, Cockers [Sam Cochrane] has answered an SOS call to play in this game despite not having played for a while due to injury and having to reschedule his work commitments to travel.

‘But that is exactly what Sam Cochrane is about and he is a player that I would take to war with me – I need to see that from everybody in the coming weeks.’

On a more positive note, there is the first inclusion of Vale Rec defender Keanu Marsh, who has been training regularly with GFC and somebody who Vance has tipped for a long future at Ryman South level.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7.45pm.

GFC squad: Jordan Kelly, Simon Geall, Keanu Marsh, Josh Steel, Sam Cochrane, Cameron Pring, Jacob Fallaize, Tom Dodds, Tom de la Mare, Matt Loaring, Paris Pereira, Jake Andrews, Robbie Legg.

