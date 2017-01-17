Cochrane answers Vance's SOS call

ALREADY a daunting-enough task, Guernsey FC will have to try to upset Hythe Town tonight without either Alex Le Prevost or captain Jamie Dodd.

Neither of Tony Vance’s first-choice centre-back pairing are able to travel to the Ryman South high-flyers and in the case of Le Prevost, it is looking like a long lay-off.

While Dodd’s absence is due to family reasons and just for one game, Le Prevost has potentially suffered a recurrence of a previous long-term hip injury and is currently awaiting a trip to Exeter for an MRI scan.

‘To have both of them out is without question a huge blow and especially for a tough game like this where we already have a very fresh, youthful-looking group.

‘Thankfully, Cockers [Sam Cochrane] has answered an SOS call to play in this game despite not having played for a while due to injury and having to reschedule his work commitments to travel.

‘But that is exactly what Sam Cochrane is about and he is a player that I would take to war with me – I need to see that from everybody in the coming weeks.’

On a more positive note, there is the first inclusion of Vale Rec defender Keanu Marsh, who has been training regularly with GFC and somebody who Vance has tipped for a long future at Ryman South level.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7.45pm.

GFC squad: Jordan Kelly, Simon Geall, Keanu Marsh, Josh Steel, Sam Cochrane, Cameron Pring, Jacob Fallaize, Tom Dodds, Tom de la Mare, Matt Loaring, Paris Pereira, Jake Andrews, Robbie Legg.