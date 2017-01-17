Watson knocks 18th seed Stosur out of Australian Open

HEATHER WATSON pulled off an upset today as she knocked former US Open champion Sam Stosur out of the Australian Open in front of her home crowd on Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

The Guernsey star is 60 places behind the 18th seed in the world rankings and had lost their two previous meetings, but she got off to a great start in taking the opening set 6-3.

Stosur, 32, battled back to level things as she clinched the second set 6-3, but it was all Watson in the third as she ‘bageled’ her Australian opponent, sealing victory 6-0 in 2hrs 15min.

‘I’m very pleased with today,’ said Watson after progressing to the second round where she will face either Jennifer Brady or Maryna Zanevska.

‘Sam’s a great player – she’s beaten me both times before. I felt I prepared really well and felt fit in that third set.

‘There were some very long games and I had a slow start in both of the first two sets – in the third I wanted to make her work.’