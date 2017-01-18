Young Lions are put to the sword

GUERNSEY FC suffered their second-worst defeat ever last night as they slumped to an 8-1 hammering at the hands of Hythe Town.

The drubbing that many feared would come at some point in a midweek away Ryman South fixture this season duly arrived at the Reachfields Stadium on a bitterly cold night in Kent.

Only a last-minute goal from Jake Andrews – his sixth already in his loan spell – prevented the Green Lions the ignominy of this being their joint-worst defeat.

Instead, that record still remains with the 8-0 defeat at Merstham two seasons ago, but GFC manager Tony Vance says that is where the comparisons between the games should end.

‘We deserved to lose because Hythe were better than us, but it was never ever an 8-1 game – a margin of three or four would have been fairer,’ he said.