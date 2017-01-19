Watson falls to qualifier in second round of Australian Open

FAILURE to convert any of five match points saw Heather Watson knocked out of the Australian Open today.

Resilient American qualifier Jennifer Brady, who is 35 places below Watson in the world rankings, came up trumps when it mattered on her own serve when the British No. 2 had those chances in a marathon final set of their second-round match played in searing heat in Melbourne.

Watson had taken the first set convincingly and looked on course for a straight-sets victory but was broken at 5-4 up in the second, after which Brady grew in confidence and eventually came through 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8 in 2hrs 43min.