Cochrane: Planning ahead could alleviate away day problems

PLAYERS being better organised could go a long way to alleviating GFC’s midweek away day availability issues, says former captain Sam Cochrane.

Despite having not started a game since August, experienced defender Cochrane made himself available to play in Tuesday’s 8-1 hammering at Hythe Town Ryman South, where GFC named their youngest ever team.

In the aftermath of that, Green Lions manager Tony Vance has questioned whether some of his senior players ‘try hard enough to make the effort to travel in midweek’.

‘What I will say is that if people were better organised, then it would help the situation no end and make life a lot easier for Tony, who has a hard enough job as it is.’