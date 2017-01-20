Guernsey Raiders coach Reynolds not ruling out a top-four finish

RAIDERS are not ruling out a top-four finish as they look to maintain their momentum against Dorking tomorrow.

RAIDERS are not ruling out a top-four finish as they look to maintain their momentum against Dorking tomorrow.

Guernsey rose to fifth in National Three London & South-East with last week’s 39-30 victory over Shelford, their fourth win in a row, and Jordan Reynolds believes the 11-point gap to Hertford is not insurmountable.

‘You look at where Hertford are at the moment and there are not a huge amount of points between the two of us, and we still have to play at Hertford,’ said the Raiders coach.

‘There is a long way to go, we still have 10 games to play, and we want to go as far up the ladder as we can.’