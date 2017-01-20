New coach Jody Bisson takes reins in Vale Rec dugout for first time this weekend

JODY BISSON believes he is at the right time of his career to pass on his ‘footballing knowledge and expertise’, after being named as Vale Rec’s new Priaulx League coach.

Wednesday evening saw a big change at the Corbet Field as Andy Bougourd, who had signalled his intention to step down at the end of the season, was replaced immediately by Bisson.

Bisson’s new coaching team will also include Matt Falla, Stuart Snell, Stewart Moyles and Craig Shorto, with their first game being tomorrow afternoon against North.

That is one of four Stranger Cup matches scheduled over the weekend - three of them on Saturday afternoon - as sides step up their quest to qualify from the group stage into the semi-finals.