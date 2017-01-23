United we stand insists GFC boss

TONY VANCE insists everybody remains united and pulling in the same direction despite Guernsey FC slipping to another home defeat on Saturday.

Their Ryman South relegation worries worsened further as Whyteleafe left Footes Lane with a 2-1 win – meaning GFC have won just one of their last 11 games.

Nearest rivals Chatham Town’s game was postponed, meaning the Green Lions remain five points above the relegation zone – with both sides having 16 games remaining.

But despite being right in the mire, Vance – whose side surrendered a 1-0 lead given to them by Robbie Legg here – maintains that this is an ‘exciting’ challenge.

‘I have said recently that to stay in this league would be a real achievement and I say that again, but strange as it may sound, this is a challenge that I am really enjoying and am excited by,’ said the GFC manager.

‘I speak for myself and the other coaches with that statement, but from what I can see from the players in the dressing room, they all feel the same way and everyone is trying to achieve the same thing.

‘We are at an important stage of the season now, the run-in, where you can genuinely talk about league positions and what they may mean – and it is an exciting part of the season now.’

Next up are two away games, as GFC visit Chipstead on Saturday and Sittingbourne three days later.