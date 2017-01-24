Extra-fit Billy causes Carr crash

A CHANGE in his fitness programme is paying dividends, said Billy Le Poullain after he cruised to an impressive win in Ireland.

The 21-year-old Amalgamated Club star was representing the Western Counties at a show in Cork, where he took on elite level Irish fighter Peter Carr.

But despite looking a tough test on paper, Le Poullain won a unanimous points decision in the welterweight bout to take his overall career record to 38 wins from 55 fights.

Afterwards, he hailed the training programme he has been adhering to with new personal trainer Kevin McDonnell, who has been working with Le Poullain for the last three months.

‘I have to thank Kevin because the work I have been doing with him is definitely paying off and is showing in my performances, including on Saturday,’ he said.