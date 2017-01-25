One big kick and Beau scores at other end

IT HAS not been an easy season to be the goalkeeper of Vale Rec’s under-14 team.

Bottom of the table without a win all season, it could be said that Beau Moffat, who wears the gloves for the team, gets plenty of practice.

However, he and his team had something to celebrate when the goalkeeper scored with a long kick from his hands against Rovers at Port Soif.

With the wind howling in from the beach end, 13-year-old Moffat’s goal kick flew long and, with the help of a team mate who chased after it and may have distracted the Rovers’ goalkeeper with his charge forward, found the net for a long-remembered goal.

Moffat said he initially thought he had got the assist. ‘Then my team-mates came up to me and said that I’d scored. I was shocked.’

Beau is in his second season with Vale and took up goalkeeping in the middle of last season. Although he has a decent goal kick, he said he thought his strongest distribution was through his throwing.

Vale Rec had the lead for a while in the game, but eventually lost 7-4.