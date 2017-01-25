Vance backs proposed changes to non-league structure

A SHORTER season and therefore fewer troublesome midweek away matches could be on the cards for Guernsey FC in two seasons’ time.

The last few days have seen the Football Association release major proposed changes to the whole of the English non-league football structure.

And although the proposals will still need to be officially agreed and rubberstamped if they are to come in in time for the 2018-19 season, GFC manager Tony Vance is certainly in favour of them.

Sent out electronically to all of the non-league clubs last week, the headline change is that every step four league – including Ryman South – will be reduced to become a 20-team league.

That would mean a 38-game league campaign, a significant reduction from the 24-team, 46 game programme that GFC and their league rivals have to currently endure.

‘Hopefully these proposals are put through because they seem to be really positive and would be a major step forward for all non-league clubs I think,’ said Vance.

‘At this level of football, which is all either semi-professional or amateur, I have long thought a 46-game campaign is incredibly difficult for everybody involved, especially when you throw in the FA Cup, FA Trophy and county cups.

‘For everybody involved, a 38-game schedule would be much more manageable and I also think it would be a great leveller too because every league would be 20 teams – as opposed to now, where it depends on where you are in the country.

‘From our point of view, it would have the extra bonus of helping us out financially because of less games and would mean less midweek away matches.’