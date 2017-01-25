‘Worlds’ set to attract boats from far and wide

WORLD powerboat racing will be returning to the waters of St Peter Port this September after the confirmation of the 3A and 3B World Championships.

It had been announced last year that the 2017 editions of those two classes, as well as the V24 European Championship, were set to be hosted by Guernsey for the first time since 2014.

Now, everything has been confirmed and the dates official, with some of the world’s best competing off our shores between 6-10 September.

‘The support we are getting on the island for the event is so positive – everyone here wants to see Guernsey 2017 be a great success and show off our amazing island to teams from abroad,’ said event co-ordinator Deb Sauvarin.

‘Our advance notice is nearly ready to go out and we have designed three super courses, including in the third race where it will include racing through the legendary Gouliot Passage.’

Despite there still being several months to go before the entry deadlines close, there are already several entries confirmed and the final number is expected to be more than 40.

Even before the GPA has posted their official entry form, intentions to enter have already been received from teams based in the UK, Norway, Sweden and as far afield as Bermuda.