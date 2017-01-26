Carl Hester voted CI Sports Personality of the Year

CARL HESTER has been crowned the 2016 Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year at tonight's Betway CI Sports Awards at the Hotel de France in Jersey.

The Olympic medallist dressage rider came out on top of the public vote ahead of the other shortlisted contenders Cameron Chalmers, Scott Clayton and Alex Rae.

It was a good night for Guernsey sport as England under-15 footbal

ler Maya Le Tissier received the Rising Star Award while the Guernsey men's hockey team were named the Team of the Year. Sarnian tennis star Heather Watson became only the second recipient of a Champion of Sport award following in Andy Priaulx's footsteps.

Meanwhile, Jersey cricket's Neil McCrae was named Coach of the Year and the Michael Lucas Sporting Hero was won by Ron Halliwell. THe special judges' award went to national primary school football champions St Clement.