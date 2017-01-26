Priaulx is banking on experience paying off

A CONFIDENT Andy Priaulx believes he could be tasting his first victory champagne of the year this weekend at the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Having competed in the Florida race in different classes previously, this year he will be driving the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT No. 69 car with his regular teammate and fellow Brit Harry Tincknell and Brazilian racing legend Tony Kanaan, who has a win at the Indy 500 to his name.

‘To say I am excited about getting back there again to drive the car on that banking is an understatement,’ Priaulx said.

‘I was able to get used to it again when I was at the “Roar” earlier this month and the car handled incredibly well.

‘Ford is making a huge commitment to the race with four cars entered and I am feeling very positive about our chances of the top step of the podium.

‘I have experienced this race in various different cars and classes. I was in GTLM in 2014, when we finished second in class by just a second, GTD in 2015 and last year I had the thrill of driving the Chip Ganassi Prototype car and finished fifth,’ added the Guernsey driver.