Godalming Town 3, Guernsey FC 0

‘IF THERE is anybody who should be bottom of the league, it is us after that’.

That was Tony Vance’s frank assessment of his Guernsey FC side that suffered arguably their most embarrassing defeat ever on Saturday afternoon.

Even in a season of few highs and countless lows, the Green Lions manager tore into his side after their 3-0 reverse at basement boys Godalming Town.

Ryman South’s bottom side went into the game with just a dozen points to their name in 33 games this season, scoring just 33 goals and conceding 106, but it was they who romped to a big victory courtesy of a Graeme Purdy hat-trick.

‘It was woeful, I am not going to hide behind any-thing,’ said Vance.

‘We have had some tough times this season, we have had some times where we have been poor, times that I have said that is probably the worst we have ever played, but today ran that incredibly close and probably takes the biscuit.’