Vance gets heavy but GFC lose again

TONY VANCE insists he ‘has no problems’ with any of his players despite dropping Jamie Dodd, Dave Rihoy and Craig Young for Guernsey FC’s latest defeat last night.

Corinthian-Casuals left Footes Lane with a 4-1 victory that leaves GFC with just one win in 10 Ryman South matches and still only seven points above the relegation zone.

The headlines were made before kick-off, though, as the home manager axed three of his big names and later suggested that their decision to play for Formula FC earlier in the week played a part. However, he also insisted there was not a rift of any kind.

‘I don’t want to go into it too much, but I made my team selection today based on different things and that is the decision I made, having made my point to the senior players before the game,’ said Vance.

‘I need a group of players all fighting for the shirt because we are battling to ensure our status [in Ryman South] and I am not in football for players necessarily to like me.

‘Players are entitled to play for who they want, I understand that, but I was a bit disappointed because two days before a big game like this, they could have got injured and I would have been without them.

‘But I will still back those players and I have no problem with them at all.’