Draw made for Guernsey FA Cup quarter-finals

The quarter-final draw was made for the Guernsey FA Cup on Friday, despite four second round games still to be played.

However, the much-publicised Formula FC already know that they have avoided Priaulx League opposition yet again, as they have been drawn away at Geomarine Rovers.

The baulk of that Rovers team are players from their high-flying Jackson League outfit, though, so will fancy their chances against the Formula stars, three of who made the headlines after being dropped for Guernsey FC in midweek.

Another Jackson side, Manzur, meet Rovers' first team for the third time in cup competitions this season after being knocked out on penalties in the Jeremie and drawing 2-2 in the Stranger.

As yet, there are no confirmed all-Priaulx ties, although if Sylvans can beat Captain's from the Jackson, there will be as the winners host cup holders North or Bels.

Also, St Martin's and Vale Rec will be expected to win their last-16 ties and set up a Blanche Pierre Lane clash, with all the ties due to be played over the weekend beginning 24 March.

Guernsey FA Cup Quarter-Finals

1 - Manor Farm Saints or St. Martins v. Vale Rec or Manzur Yew (Vets)

2 - Captain's or UCF Sylvans v. North or Bels

3 - Geomarine Rovers v. Formula FC

4 - Manzur v. Rovers

Semi-Finals

Winner match 4 v. winner match 3 (neutral venue)

Winner match 1 v. winner match 2 (neutral venue)