Chalmers must wait after not dipping

CAMERON CHALMERS admits a ‘bit of regret’ despite a brilliant gold medal-winning performance at the British University Student Championships in Sheffield at the weekend.

In signs of his progress, the Guernseyman won the 400m final in 46.91sec., very nearly half-a-second quicker than his winning effort of a year ago.

However, it left him waiting on whether or not he will be selected for Team GB at the upcoming European Indoor Championships in Belgrade the weekend after next.

‘I really wanted to win the race and that was my only focus when I was ready on the start line,’ said Chalmers after his successful title defence.

‘But having won it and seen the time, I really wished I had dipped [for the line] instead of celebrating because I was only one-hundredth off the record and also the GB standard for the European Indoors [46.90].

‘If I had got that I would have earned automatic selection, so now I will be waiting around hoping I get a phone call to say I have been selected in the individual or relay team.

‘So I am pleased with my performance, but there is a little bit of regret.’