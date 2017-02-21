No Euros this time for Chalmers as GB ignore relay hopefuls

CAMERON CHALMERS’ hopes of a first full Great Britain vest at next month’s European Championships in Belgrade have been dashed.

When the team was announced yesterday the selectors chose to ignore the credentials of all the leading 400m runners, with not even a relay squad on board.

Chalmers had hoped he might sneak his way onto the plane after finishing just one hundredth of a second short of the GB set qualifying standard in winning the British Universities title at the weekend.

Had he dipped for the line instead of celebrating, he would have got the time.

While Chalmers refrained from public comment, others criticised the decision not to send a relay squad, including Olympian one-lapper Martyn Rooney. ‘Why haven’t you sent a men’s 4x400?,’ he asked via Twitter.